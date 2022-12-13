An 18-year-old woman from Oregon was killed at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah while tubing with friends on the slopes after dark
At about 9 PM, the woman collided with a chairlift tower of Silver Strike Express. Her friends called 911 and took her to the base of the lift, where the Park City Fire Department responded.
She was airlifted to a trauma center and later died of her injuries.
Tubing is not allowed on the slopes of Deer Valley under any circumstances. This is not the first time a tubing death has occurred at the location, with a 16-year-old female tuber killed in a collision at the same resort in 2011.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
Tubing on slopes not designated for the activity can be extremely dangerous, especially when a slope is meant for skiing. Given that tubers typically have no ability to steer or brake, the steep and varied nature of a ski slope poses many hazards.
