According to the Boulder Police Department, an 18-year-old was caught driving 106 miles per hour on a road with a speed limit of 60 miles per hour on Friday, March 10.
The traffic sergeant spotted the teen coming into the city on US 36.
The teen was cited for speeding and reckless driving and has a court date to determine fines and penalties.
"We all run late. We don't all drive 106 mph--or 46 miles OVER the speed limit to make up the time," said the police department about the incident.
