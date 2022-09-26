More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit.
According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
That being said, a storm expected to hit Colorado this weekend will overshadow any snow that accumulates before Friday.
Starting on Friday afternoon, a wintery blast is expected to hit the state. While this is more likely to appear as rain instead of snow in cities and towns, many mountains are set to be coated in a thick layer of powder.
Consider the weather set to hit Longs Peak. Mountain-Forecast.com calls for 19.5 inches of snow to hit this Front Range 14,259-foot behemoth between Friday night and Sunday night, with a little more falling in the early hours of Monday morning. This snowfall is likely to be widespread, too, with many other 14,000-foot peaks expected to get significant snowfall during the same timeframe – though not as much as Longs.
This weather is still days away and the forecast is subject to major changes, but it's likely Colorado's high elevation terrain will get some snow that will probably stick around this weekend. This will change the approach toward high elevation recreation, as traction is likely to be very important moving forward throughout this year. Those planning on climbing Colorado's mountains this weekend should be highly aware of the forecast.
Even though some areas saw an increase of rain over last year, the monsoon season on average only supplies about ten percent of annual moisture. So those so inclined should be praying for all the snow we can get this winter, short of an avalanche!
