This weekend, the annual "18 Hours of Fruita" bike race is returning to Highline Lake State Park for its 11th year.
The race will start on Friday night, May 6, at midnight, continuing for a grueling 18 consecutive hours until 6 PM on the evening of Saturday, May 7.
"One of the most beloved endurance events on the western slope. With a fast and fun single-track lap located within the “posh environs” of Highline Lake State Park, with its green grass and warm showers, makes this a great race to kick off the season," the race website reads.
This year, the course is a 7.3-mile loop around the park. The finish order is determined by the number of laps and time, based on data collected by chips placed on the participant's bikes.
"As cool as it sounds, it's even cooler to see it for yourself," said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez in a news release. "If you're into mountain bikes, racing, the outdoors, and hanging with people that enjoy that, too, you need to be here."
Spectators are asked to enter the park using the east or west entrances during the race. The park's eastside will be closed at 6 PM on May 5 until 8 AM on May 8.
