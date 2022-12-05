According to a 'hazardous weather outlook' from the National Weather Service, more snow is on the way to Colorado, set to hit from Monday morning through the night, with additional snowfall expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The forecasting service is calling for up to 18 inches of snow between 5 AM on Monday and 6 AM on Wednesday in a large portion of Colorado's mountains. Totals as high as 24 inches could land in the Aspen area in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario.
While heavy snow is expected in Colorado's northern, central, and southwestern mountains, the Front Range will mostly be missed, with no snow expected in Denver or Colorado Springs.
See a map depicting the 'most likely' snowfall scenario below:
This is yet another round of heavy snow set to hit Colorado's mountains, helping to bolster early season snowpack. Snowpack is currently at 99 percent of the 30-year median as of Monday morning.
As a result of the incoming snow, an avalanche warning has been posted for the Flat Tops, the Elk Head Mountains, the Park Range, the Gore Range, and the Front Range. This may extend to other regions depending on how much snow falls.
If you're traveling around Colorado during this period, plan ahead by packing your vehicle with safety essentials.
