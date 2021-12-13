"At what wind speed do you just blast off into orbit?" questioned on member of the '14ers.com' Facebook group, drawing attention to the shocking wind forecast for Colorado's Spanish Peaks.
According to a report from OpenSummit, a forecasting service in the OpenSnow family that focuses on peak-specific weather, wind speeds on West Spanish Peak are expected to hit around 87 miles per hour just before noon on Wednesday, accompanied by gusts of up to 175 miles per hour. This sounds too wild to believe, but keep in mind that the weather at 13,631 feet above sea level can get very intense.
The Mountain-Forecast.com prediction mirrors that of OpenSummit, noting that wind speeds are expected to hit 85 miles per hour, accompanied by snow, on the late morning of Wednesday.
Similar wind speeds will likely be seen on popular Sangre de Cristos fourteeners, including Little Bear and Blanca peaks, where wind up to 80 miles per hour with stronger gusts is anticipated.
Elsewhere in the state, strong winds are expected on Wednesday, especially at higher elevations, though these winds will likely be nowhere near the 80-plus mile per hour consistent wind speeds possible on southern Colorado peaks. The highest peaks in other regions are expected to see winds in the 30 to 45 mile per hour range with more powerful gusts present.
To answer the original poster's question – HowStuffWorks.com states that a person weighing 100 pounds could be moved by a wind speed of 40 to 45 miles per hour. A report from ABC Chicago states that the average person could be moved by wind speeds of 67 miles per hour and that wind at 90 miles per hour could move a car. While 175 mile per hour wind gusts might not be enough to send someone into orbit, it would be enough to easily blow someone away.
These strong winds show the importance of studying the forecast prior to embarking on any adventure in Colorado, especially during the winter. When conditions like this roll through, stay off the mountain for your own safety and the safety of search and rescue.
The uptick in wind speed coincides with another wave of snow set to hit Colorado. Double-digit accumulation is expected in parts of the state from Tuesday through Wednesday, with the southwest likely to get hit the hardest. See a full snow map here.
