According to the Brighton Police Department, a 17-year-old male was fatally shot and killed at the local Ken Mitchell Park at about 9:30 PM on Tuesday night.
Prior to the shooting, witnesses report hearing an argument between the victim and alleged suspect, followed by gunshots. A suspect has yet to be identified and the investigation is ongoing.
At this time, it is believed that there is no immediate threat to the public.
Residents in the area of the park are asked to check their security footage for anything that might be a clue in the case.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Brighton Police Department at 303-655-8740. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Ken Mitchell Park is best known for its fishing pier and boardwalk, also home to several picnic areas and trails.
