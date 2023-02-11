A 17-year-old girl died on Friday after taking an estimated 30-foot fall while hiking Moab Rim Trail in Grand County, Utah, according to a news release from the Moab Police Department.
According to officials, the incident occurred at around 4:10 PM. A group of hikers, including the victim, were traveling along the Moab Rim Trail near the area of Kane Creek Canyon. The 17-year-old victim, who has not yet been publically identified, somehow slipped and fell the nearly 30 feet down a sheer cliff face, the release said.
The group called 911 and made an attempt to reach the victim, but were unsuccessful. Crews from the local police department, sheriff's office, and search and rescue team responded to the scene.
Team members were able to rappel down to the victim using ropes and climbing gear, but discovered that the girl was deceased.
“The Moab Police Department wants to extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We recognize the divesting impact the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community, but know that wonderful people of Moab will band together to support and comfort her family and friends at this time," the release said.
(1) comment
Sad. Bless her family, friends and schoolmates.
