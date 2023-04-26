With a goal of highlighting businesses that offer "tasty, authentic, and responsible food and drink" products, the Good Food Foundation recognized 237 spots around the country from close to 2,000 hopeful entrants. Of the 237 "exception food and drink crafters" that were recognized, 16 were located in Colorado.
Winners fell into 18 categories, including beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, drinks, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks, and spirits, with three food items from each region (North, South, East, West, and Central) dubbed as winners.
In alphabetical order, find the Colorado winners below:
- Bibamba Artisan Chocolates (Denver): Noir Classic & Pate au Chocolat (two wins)
- Chef Sherri Sauces (Aurora): Zesty Orange Ginger sauce
- DRAM (Salida): DRAM Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola, DRAM Sweetgrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water, & DRAM Hair of The Dog Bitters (three wins)
- Dry Land Distillers (Longmont): Cactus Spirit
- Frangiosa Farm (Parker): Bee Shepherd Elderberry Infused Honey & Bee Shepherd Lion’s Mane Mushroom Honey (two wins)
- Healthy by Design (Broomfield): Kimchi Pickles
- Jojo’s Sriracha (Pueblo): Jojo’s Green Chili Sriracha
- Moringa Infusions (Wheat Ridge): Ginger & Lemongrass Infusion
- Mountain Girl Pickles (Boulder): Mountain Girl Pickles Corn Relish
- Pagosa Brewing & Grill (Pagosa Springs): Triple Dog Dare Ya!
- Pastificio Boulder (Boulder): Heirloom Wheat Campanelle
- RedCamper (Denver): Chile Bourbon Cocktail Cherries
- Ska Brewing (Durango): Pink Vapor Stew
- Snow Capped Cider (Orchard City): Ashmeads Kernel
- Stem Ciders (Lafayette): Stem Ciders – Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric
- Willoughby Specialty Foods (Rollinsville): Willoughby Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey
Find the full list of winners here.
