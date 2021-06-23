Multiple wildfires continue to grow around Colorado amid dry conditions, having already burnt a cumulative 16,239 acres and counting. Here's a breakdown of what's burning where:
1. The Oil Springs Fire
Size: 7,395 acres
Location: 20 miles south of Rangely, northwest Colorado
Containment: 0 percent
Updates: Active fire behavior due to dry conditions and receptive fuels, along with strong winds. Critical fire weather is expected to continue.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7569/
2. Sylvan Fire
Size: 3,583 acres (10:45 AM update)
Location: 16 miles south of Eagle, central Colorado
Containment: Unknown
Updates: An active fire day is expected on Wednesday, as the blaze continues to push southeast based on recent mapping. The blaze has hit Sylvan Lake State Park, which remains closed to the public.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562/
3. West Fire
Size: 3,107 acres
Location: 80 miles northwest of Craig, northwest Colorado
Containment: Unknown
Updates: The West Fire has crossed a state line, moving into southwest Wyoming. No structures are threatened at this time. Moffat County Road 72 is closed as a result.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7574/
4. Muddy Slide Fire
Size: 1,025 acres
Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling
Containment: 0 percent
Updates: The Muddy Slide Fire got really active on Tuesday afternoon thanks to wind-driven runs and long-range spotting. The fire spread in the south and southeast directions, remaining active through the night.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7566/
5. Trail Canyon Fire
Size: 881 acres
Location: 10 miles northwest of Red Mesa
Containment: 80 percent
Updates: This blaze is currently burning in Ute Mountain Tribal lands in Montezuma County, likely started by lightning. Containment has increased in recent days.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7557/
6. Wild Cow Fire
Size: 248 acres
Location: South of Baxter Pass in Garfield County, northwest of Fruita
Containment: Unknown
Updates: According to Colorado State Patrol, this fire has erupted. Crews are now traveling on Highway 6 and Highway 50 as they fight the blaze. Those headed to Country Jam are advised to use I-70.
*No InciWeb report has been released for this fire yet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.