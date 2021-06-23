Photo Source: InciWeb.

The Sylvan Fire. Photo Source: InciWeb.

Multiple wildfires continue to grow around Colorado amid dry conditions, having already burnt a cumulative 16,239 acres and counting. Here's a breakdown of what's burning where:

1. The Oil Springs Fire

Size: 7,395 acres

Location: 20 miles south of Rangely, northwest Colorado

Containment: 0 percent

Updates: Active fire behavior due to dry conditions and receptive fuels, along with strong winds. Critical fire weather is expected to continue.

More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7569/

2. Sylvan Fire

Size: 3,583 acres (10:45 AM update)

Location: 16 miles south of Eagle, central Colorado

Containment: Unknown

Updates: An active fire day is expected on Wednesday, as the blaze continues to push southeast based on recent mapping. The blaze has hit Sylvan Lake State Park, which remains closed to the public.

More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562/

3. West Fire

Size: 3,107 acres

Location: 80 miles northwest of Craig, northwest Colorado

Containment: Unknown

Updates: The West Fire has crossed a state line, moving into southwest Wyoming. No structures are threatened at this time. Moffat County Road 72 is closed as a result.

More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7574/

4. Muddy Slide Fire

Size: 1,025 acres

Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling

Containment: 0 percent

Updates: The Muddy Slide Fire got really active on Tuesday afternoon thanks to wind-driven runs and long-range spotting. The fire spread in the south and southeast directions, remaining active through the night.

More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7566/

5. Trail Canyon Fire

Size: 881 acres

Location: 10 miles northwest of Red Mesa

Containment: 80 percent

Updates: This blaze is currently burning in Ute Mountain Tribal lands in Montezuma County, likely started by lightning. Containment has increased in recent days.

More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7557/

6. Wild Cow Fire

Size: 248 acres

Location: South of Baxter Pass in Garfield County, northwest of Fruita

Containment: Unknown

Updates: According to Colorado State Patrol, this fire has erupted. Crews are now traveling on Highway 6 and Highway 50 as they fight the blaze. Those headed to Country Jam are advised to use I-70.

*No InciWeb report has been released for this fire yet

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run.

