A 155-pound St. Bernard named Mumford was rescued on Saturday after falling through thin ice at Jim Baker Reservoir in Berkley, according to officials from Adams County Fire Rescue.
At around 2:20 PM on Saturday, crews from Adams County Fire Rescue and the Westminster Fire Department were deployed to the reservoir, after receiving a call about the incident.
The dog had reportedly gone out onto the lake and fallen in. Crews were able to safely go out onto the ice a retrieve it.
"Mumford is now safe and sound with his owner. The owner did the exact right thing by staying on the shore, calling 911, and giving dispatchers his exact location. Well done all!" officials said.
(1) comment
"well Done" ??? Keep the dog on a leash so the community doesn't have to pay for an expensive response.
