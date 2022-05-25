According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Animal Protection, 150 animals were removed from a private property in Montezuma County after it was determined that their health was in danger.
A search warrant was executed on May 5, with agents finding 77 head of livestock, 35 birds, 30 small animals, and 15 companion animals in threatening living conditions, a majority of which either lacked access to food and water or had untreated medical issues.
On May 17, a judge ordered that the animals would not be returned to the property and that the owner would be issued a preliminary injunction on future animal ownership. The investigation into the case is ongoing, with a trial ahead to determine if the owner will permanently be banned from owning animals.
Charges against the owner were not mentioned in the initial press release on the case, though may come as the investigation continues.
“This was an extreme case of animal neglect and we are glad to have the support of the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Humane Society, and the community to protect these animals from further mistreatment,” said Dr. Rebecca Niemiec, Manager of the Bureau of Animal Protection.
A number of the animals from the mass rescue will be available for adoption, including 13 dogs, 2 cats, 30 rabbits, and 17 horses. Learn more about these animals on the Denver Dumb Friends League website.
If you can't properly care for an animal then don't get them in the first place.
If you once did but can no longer do so, reach out for help or sale or give them to a person or agency that can.
And when it comes to dogs, that doesn't mean just feeding them and letting them out to do their business.
Spend some time with them so they get some exercise to relieve stress. It might even do you some good!
