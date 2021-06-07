A 15-year-old named Colton Kirby has gone missing in Eagle, Colorado after leaving his home on his skateboard on June 6 around 6 PM. Colton has not been seen since and was reported missing on June 7, also not showing up for work.
Additional tips regarding the case have been released by the Eagle County public information officer throughout the day on Monday, including that Colton may have been seen on a bike path near Moe's BBQ in Eagle at 7:30 PM on Sunday night and later around 8 PM near the Gypsum Sports Complex in Gypsum, Colorado.
Colton was described as wearing a green Cabela's t-shirt, jeans, and white crocs with a black and silver hat with a red "trident" logo.
Details regarding the name of the trail where Colton may have been spotted have not been released. One possibility would be Eagle Valley Trail, which connects the neighboring towns of Eagle and Gypsum and travels along the same road as Moe's BBQ. This trail is more than 20 miles long, paved, and is a popular route for traveling between nearby towns in Eagle County.
This case is active and remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2200.
Eagle, Colorado is located in Eagle County, which is also home to Vail, Avon, Gypsum, Minturn, and Red Cliff.
