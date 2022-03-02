Four young girls, including 15-year-old Kiana Adamson from Denver, will be the first all-female team in the world to ever compete in the FAI Indoor Skydiving World Cup in Belgium.
The group, called Team Volare, is made of all teenagers from across the country including Gianna Keuer (15), Jill Knutson (16), and Bella Capra (13), in addition to Adamson.
"We are working hard on our mission which is to inspire girls to be bold, work hard, and fly fearlessly within and outside extreme sports," Kiana's mother Cheryl Adamson said in a post on the team's GoFundMe page.
Team Volare is a '4-Way Dynamic team,' meaning they are judged in freestyle and speed rounds.
In November, Team Volare placed second at the USA National competition in El Paso, Texas. This placement qualified them to participate in the cup.
"We like to say that Volare means we soar, not only in our flying, but in our aspirations and goals in life. We soar, as our dreams are held by no bounds, and new heights are meant to be reached. We soar as four young women who want to make a mark, in the sport and in the world," Cheryl Adamson said.
The team will be traveling to compete in the worldwide competition in April. If you would like to support them, find their GoFundMe page, here.
