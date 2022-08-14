Eight cars and 15 occupants were stranded on Saturday after being caught in a major mudslide at the Ingram Falls area of Black Bear Pass, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.
Black Bear Pass is considered a difficult drive, that goes through winding switchbacks near Bridal Veil Falls. The drive should only be attempted by vehicles that have low range 4WD, reliable tires, and good brakes, according to FunTreks.com.
The sheriff's office began receiving reports of mudslides around 3:46 PM. Deputies, San Miguel County Search and Rescue crews, and the Sheriff’s Office aircraft responded to the scene.
"Four of the vehicles were safely able to turn around near 'the stairs' and drive back down the pass. The other four vehicles will remain on Bridal Veil Road until it’s safe to drive them down; their occupants were guided down by rescuers to awaiting UTVs and patrol cars," officials said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
Black Bear Pass, Bridal Veil Road, and Bridal Veil Trail are closed until further notice, according to the sheriff's office. They estimate that the roadways will reopen on Tuesday.
