Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and other family members were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs, Colorado on May 9, 2021. Police believe that the shooter was one of those that was dead. The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on Preakness Way inside the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community off of Powers Blvd. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)