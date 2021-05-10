The past weekend was a violent one on Colorado's Front Range with 15 people being either killed or injured by gunfire.
The deadliest attack occurred in Colorado Springs, during which six people were killed by a gunman that then killed himself. The gunman, suspected to be the boyfriend of a victim, conducted his attack at a birthday party being held in a mobile home park on the southeast side of town.
Elsewhere in Colorado's metro area, a man was killed early on Sunday morning in Denver's Central Park neighborhood. Details of this incident are sparse and as of Sunday morning, police were still looking for a suspect with no arrests made.
In another incident, two men were shot and injured near a busy intersection in Downtown Denver on Sunday afternoon. An arrest was made, but no information was released about a potential motive as of Sunday night. The shooting occurred at about 4:20 PM on East 11th Avenue and North Broadway.
A police officer was also among those injured by bullets on Colorado's Front Range over the weekend, shot in the leg on Sunday while responding to a call in Denver. The suspected shooter was arrested. The police officer had serious wounds and was in critical condition, but is now stable.
Other reported shootings included one that left a man with non-life threatening injuries on Friday night on Denver's Blake Street, another that occurred on Denver's Alameda Avenue on Friday resulting in one transported to the hospital with injuries, another that occurred on Friday on Denver's North Osage Street with one reported injury, and a final shooting that took place on Colfax and Colorado in Denver, sending one to the hospital with injuries.
In total, the seven shootings resulted in eight deaths and seven injuries.
According to the state, 295 criminal homicides occurred in 2020 in Colorado, 67 percent of which involved a gun. Of 16,675 aggravated assault cases that occurred in Colorado in 2020, roughly 35 percent involved a gun.
(1) comment
But we can't rent prison space because putting people in prison is hateful. And over crowding is way more humane. /S no one is gonna hire these people so the government has to pay their rent to be your neighbors. I guess my bottom line is, Colorado has a societal problem of making poor choices, especially when they make choices for other people.
