According to Delta County Emergency Management, a culvert failed beneath Highway 133, cutting off the route between towns of Paonia and Somerset in western Colorado.
When the culvert failed, the highway washed out. There is currently no suggested alternative route or estimated timeline for reopening.
While traveling between Paonia and Somerset typically takes less than 15 minutes over about 10 miles, the closure of this road means a 200-mile trip that takes four hours.
A spring of heavy snowmelt may mean more issues related to excessive water and flooding on roadways around Colorado. For example, the access road that leads to the Hanging Lake trailhead was recently hit with a mudslide, resulting in a temporary closure of the destination.
Check for updates related to this closure on the Delta County Emergency Management Facebook page and on the CoTrip.org website.
Here is the letter I sent to Kyle Clark with 9 News:
Hello,
I live in Somerset, Colorado and our only access to get potable drinking water and groceries, Colorado 133, will be closed for "several weeks" according to information online. A creek caused a failing culvert to give way, washing away the highway.
The closest grocery store is 36 miles away, roundtrip. I am a senior citizen who does not have transportation. I was supposed to get a ride from All Points Transit tomorrow. I am completely out of water and can't drink the water for which I pay $150 per month, because it is contaminated with TTHMs in excess of the maximum contaminant level (MCL) allowed by the State and the Feds.
Just as there is only one way to travel south, there is only one way to go north. Colorado 133 is regularly closed, due to rockslides on McClure Pass. When CO-133 is closed, we are forced to drive one and a half hours the opposite direction to Grand Junction, increasing the trip time by 3-4 hours, dependent on road conditions, making a trip to Denver a 7-8 hour drive.
Not much has been done to mitigate the problem, I'd imagine because it is a very expensive one to address and resolve. To compound problems we also do not have cell phone service in Somerset or anywhere on Colorado 133 until you reach Carbondale, 45 miles away. People involved in accidents have run down the highway through our town screaming that they needed a landline to get an ambulance. Our county seat is 2 hours away in Gunnison.
With regard to our emergency I reached out to two of our county commissioners, the county manager and the deputy director of human services in Gunnison County. Only Brad Wheaton replied and said that the County's Emergency Manager would get back to me as soon as possible.
Thank you,
Laura Refka
Sorry to hear of your trials. Hope they can get it fixed ASAP.
