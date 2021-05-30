More than a foot of snow is forecast for Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday, one day after Trail Ridge Road fully reopened for the season. The mountain pass closed Sunday for poor weather conditions.
Trail Ridge Road closed about noon Sunday at Rainbow Curve on the east side and the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. For future updates, visitors can call the Trail Ridge Road status line at 970-586-1222.
#RMNP Trail Ridge Road is currently closed due to poor weather conditions. The road is currently closed at Rainbow Curve on the East Side and the Colorado River Trailhead on the West Side. For future updates, please call the Trail Ridge Road status line at 970-586-1222. SD— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) May 30, 2021
The iconic mountain pass is the highest elevation, continuous paved road in the United States, connecting Grand Lake and Estes Park through Rocky Mountain National Park. The peak elevation of Trail Ridge Road is 12,183 feet as the road winds through Colorado's stretch of the Continental Divide.
REMINDER: Visitors entering Rocky Mountain National Park between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. are required to have a timed entry permit to access the park.
The east area of the National Park has a forecast high temperature of 44 degrees Sunday, along with 15 inches of snow expected. As of early Sunday, the east side of the park had wet road conditions.
Trail Ridge Road historically opens on Memorial Day weekend. However in 2020, the road opened June 3 due to a late May snowstorm. The earliest the road has opened was May 7, 2002 and the latest reopening was June 26, 1943.
Rocky Mountain National Park implemented a temporary timed entry permit reservation system, beginning May 28, 2021. Park staff are managing for significant increases in visitation to public lands in Colorado, including Rocky Mountain National Park, along with continued COVID-19 concerns, ongoing park seasonal staff shared housing challenges, and residual fire impacts in some areas of the park from historic fires in 2020, the agency said.
Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability. The reservation system will apply to all areas of the park. To learn more, visit https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/timed-entry-permit-system.htm
