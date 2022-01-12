According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the department conducted an animal neglect investigation on January 9 that led to 15 dogs being removed from a Colorado property.
The report on the incident notes that deputies and animal control officers arrived at a property in Grand County's Gore Pass subdivision to evaluate the condition of "several short-haired mixed-breed dogs."
Additional details about what the investigation uncovered were not included in a press release on the matter.
After deputies spoke with the homeowner, the decision was made to remove animals from the property. The homeowner agreed, with the dogs being transferred for evaluation by a veterinarian. They are currently being cared for by animal control staff.
Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said the following about the situation:
“Animal welfare checks are sensitive investigations that naturally bring out high emotions. Our focus is to always ensure the safety of everyone, including animal victims.”
The situation remains under investigation. No charges have been announced yet, but there is potential for charges to be filed.
