The winners of the 2022 US Open Beer Championship were announced this week and multiple Colorado breweries received awards.
While the overall champion brewery was Sun King Brewery out of Indianapolis (with no Colorado breweries making the cut for the 10 breweries ranking), gold, silver, and bronze medals were also given out in specific categories. In terms of the categorial medals, 15 Colorado beers took home a prize.
See a breakdown of which Centennial State spots won what below:
Gold
Imperial Red Ale: Wreak Havoc, Bootstrap Brewing in Longmont
Silver
American-style Fruit Beer (Orange): Blood Orange Wheat, Peak View Brewing in Greenwood Village
American-style Fruit Beer (Pineapple): Chillax, Bootstrap Brewing in Longmont
Bohemian Pilsner: Czech Pils, Bent Barley Brewing Company in Aurora
Chili Pepper Beer: Ring OH! Fire, Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette
German Kölsch: Klaus’s Kölsch, Beyond the Mountain Brewing in Boulder
Imperial Red Ale: Furia (Fury), Raices Brewing Company in Denver
International-style Pale Ale: Brewing Cold Snap, Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette
Bronze
American-style Black Ale: Black IPA, Bent Barley Brewing Company in Aurora
American-style Fruit Beer (Passion Fruit): Passion Fruit Yum Yum, Denver Beer Company in Denver
Historical Beer: Angry Banjo, Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project in Loveland
Imperial NE IPA: Headspin, Beyond the Mountain Brewing in Boulder
Imperial Porter: Escape Velocity, Launch Pad Brewery in Aurora
Non-Alcoholic Beer with Fruit and Spices: Grainwave Belgian-style White, Ceria Brewing in Arvada
Peanut Butter Beer: Peanut Butter Porter, Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette
See the full list of winners here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.