Bartender serving beer Photo Credit: Nastasic (iStock).

The winners of the 2022 US Open Beer Championship were announced this week and multiple Colorado breweries received awards.

While the overall champion brewery was Sun King Brewery out of Indianapolis (with no Colorado breweries making the cut for the 10 breweries ranking), gold, silver, and bronze medals were also given out in specific categories. In terms of the categorial medals, 15 Colorado beers took home a prize.

See a breakdown of which Centennial State spots won what below:

Gold

Imperial Red Ale: Wreak Havoc, Bootstrap Brewing in Longmont

Silver

American-style Fruit Beer (Orange): Blood Orange Wheat, Peak View Brewing in Greenwood Village

American-style Fruit Beer (Pineapple): Chillax, Bootstrap Brewing in Longmont

Bohemian Pilsner: Czech Pils, Bent Barley Brewing Company in Aurora

Chili Pepper Beer: Ring OH! Fire, Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette

German Kölsch: Klaus’s Kölsch, Beyond the Mountain Brewing in Boulder

Imperial Red Ale: Furia (Fury), Raices Brewing Company in Denver

International-style Pale Ale: Brewing Cold Snap, Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette

Bronze

American-style Black Ale: Black IPA, Bent Barley Brewing Company in Aurora

American-style Fruit Beer (Passion Fruit): Passion Fruit Yum Yum, Denver Beer Company in Denver

Historical Beer: Angry Banjo, Verboten Brewing and Barrel Project in Loveland

Imperial NE IPA: Headspin, Beyond the Mountain Brewing in Boulder

Imperial Porter: Escape Velocity, Launch Pad Brewery in Aurora

Non-Alcoholic Beer with Fruit and Spices: Grainwave Belgian-style White, Ceria Brewing in Arvada

Peanut Butter Beer: Peanut Butter Porter, Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette

See the full list of winners here.

