UPDATE: According to an afternoon update from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the missing boy was found. Find details about his discovery here.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old boy is missing after wandering away from his camping group in the Rawah Wilderness on Wednesday afternoon, July 13.
Identified as Spencer Hallman of Berthoud, Hallman was last seen at about 4:30 PM near the group campsite, but then disappeared. Upon the realization that Hallman was gone, the group searched for the boy, but was unsuccessful. The group leader decided to send an SOS message via a GPS communication device at about 9 PM after the boy had not been found. It is unclear when it was first realized by the group that Hallman was missing.
This prompted an overnight search for Hallman, conducted by UCHealth Lifeline and utilizing thermal imaging and night vision. Hallman was not found.
According to authorities, "the search location is a 6.2-mile hike northwest of the West Branch Trailhead on County Road 103 in the Laramie River Valley."
Additional crews hit the field this morning, prior to sunrise, to continue the search for the missing boy.
Hallman is described as 4' 8" and 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a orange/grey/blue shirt, blue pants, and hiking boots. Currently, authorities are not requesting volunteer help in the search.
The Rawah Wilderness is a remote part of Colorado, found on the southern end of the Medicine Bow Mountain Range. This is located roughly 50 miles west of Fort Collins.
Anyone with information that may help find Hallman is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.
