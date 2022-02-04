A 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Sunday after a potential drowning at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in Anaconda, Montana, according to officials.
Sheriff Ed Lester from The Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff's Office announced that the incident occurred at about 4 PM on January 28.
Crews from the Butte Police Department, Butte Fire and Rescue, and an A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers reported that the boy was already receiving CPR, the sheriff said.
The teen was then taken to a nearby hospital.
"The victim had been transported to a medical facility in Kalispell. The victim died at the facility. The incident remains under investigation," Lester said in an official statement.
The tragic incident is suspected to be the result of a drowning, but the Butte-Silver Bow County Coroner's Office has not yet confirmed the cause of death.
Though the official cause is unclear, this death comes as a tragic reminder of the importance of hot springs safety.
Safety precautions include making sure that the hot spring pools are a safe temperature to enter and always keeping an eye on children while around bodies of water. Limit alcohol consumption and get out of the water if a feeling of dizziness or exhaustion occurs. Follow recommendations on posted signs. It's also worth noting that hot springs can be dehydrating, so consume plenty of water while enjoying them.
