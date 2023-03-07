A semi truck traveling on US 24 Highway, west of Limon, struck and killed 14 members of a pronghorn herd on Tuesday morning, officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reported.
According to CPW, it was a foggy, icy morning in the area where the crash occurred. The driver of the semi reportedly did not stop and the department is calling this incident a hit-and-run.
"Scattered in the ditch were bucks, does, and yearlings," CPW said.
When driving in Colorado, it is important to remember that we share land with lots of wildlife. Drivers should remain diligent and drive with caution, especially at dusk and dawn when some animals are most active.
If you do hit an animal, CPW advises you to report the accident to the Colorado State Patrol by calling *CSP (star key and 277).
(8) comments
With weather conditions being what they were and not sure if he even had room on the shoulder to pull that rig over, I can only say that I would want to at least call it in so someone can make sure the road is cleared for others who might hit them in the dark and be injured or killed. He probably needed to change underwear at his first stop!
I was told by the state patrol that contacting them is not necessary when hitting an animal unless it damaged my car and I wanted a report for my insurance. Hit and run? Stupidest thing I've ever heard.
I am really confused about this one.I live in rural area and Deer are commonly hit by vechicles especially late at night where CSP would be 1 hour away.Am I commiting HIT and RUN if I hit a day and dont notify CSP as CPW advises.there is nothing a SEMI driver can do on a foggy road anyway,and the only remedy for injures wildlife by authorities is to put them down at the site,i wont stop on a dark road at night and try to pull a dead or injured deer from the road,nor spend countless time wating for CSP to respond unless there are human injuries or a tow invloved.Sorry for the game,but they dont respond to vehicle movement anyway
"Hit and run". Seriously? It was an unfortunate incident, but it would have been silly and more dangerous for an 18 wheeler to stop his truck in these conditions and do what, exactly?
Be accountable, for one thing. Be respectful for another. He should be fired, if damage is seen by whoever he is driving for. Or maybe he is one of these "independents" that speed, bully, and continue to take life on the highways.
Very sad. Hate to see this.
Wow, I wonder if there's any way to trace down the truck driver? If conditions were THAT bad, he shouldn't have been driving.
Track them down and do what? If it was that bad, then the highway should have been closed. Otherwise, it wasn't malicious and the person probably dealing with enough to repair the semi.
