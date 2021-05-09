Winter-like weather continues to return to forecasts through much of Colorado's mountains this spring.
In the next round of storms expected Monday through early Tuesday, a winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service reports 8 to 14 inches of snow is possible in the mountains of Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Summit County, Mosquito Range, Indian Peaks, and the Front Range in Colorado. Travel is likely to be difficult during the period of the winter storm watch in these areas, meteorologists warn.
Winter Storm Watch Foothills and Mountains Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/fEbUpjaovh— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 9, 2021
Mountain towns and cities included in the winter storm watch include Winter Park, Central City, Red Feather Lakes, Breckenridge, Bailey, Evergreen, Georgetown, Nederland, Estes Park, and Idaho Springs.
Travel along major mountain roads could be impacted by the snow storm, including Eisenhower Tunnel, Cameron Pass, and Berthoud Pass. Check Colorado Department of Transportation's Travel Center for live updates on road conditions and closures.
Across the plains in east Colorado, rain showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday, bringing a mix of rain and snow overnight. Snow may linger into Tuesday morning with up to 2 inches of wet snow likely, including over the Palmer Divide, meteorologists said. The weather system should move east of the area by late Tuesday with a warmer and drier pattern expected Wednesday through Friday.
Much colder temperatures for Sunday through Tuesday with highs well below seasonal average, snow for some. #cowx #colorado pic.twitter.com/9KPdbQHEwz— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 9, 2021
In central and southern portions of Colorado, red flag conditions are expected Sunday afternoon and evening across the San Luis Valley due to gusty winds near 40 mph and humidity values near 10 percent, the weather service reports.
Thunderstorms could become strong to severe with the risks of hail and gusty winds in excess of 50 mph. Snow will be possible in elevations over 6,500 feet late Sunday in central and southern areas. Accumulations forecast in the eastern mountains, including the Sawatch range, Sangre de Cristo range, Wet Mountains, Rampart Range, and Pikes Peak, are forecast 1 to 4 inches of snow.
Monday through Saturday in eastern and southern Colorado are forecast with waves of rain showers, snow, and thunderstorms. Snow accumulations Monday through late Tuesday are like to range between 4 and 8 inches across the Sawatch and Mosquito ranges and southeast mountains above 8000 feet.
Up to 12 inches or more across Pikes Peak and the Wet mountains above 10,000 feet.
In lower elevations of the Pikes Peak region, snow levels will decrease in areas around 7,000 feet Sunday night, then move to areas of 6,000 feet late Monday. Accumulations are forecast between 1 and 5 inches.
Precipitation will decrease throughout Colorado from west to east on Tuesday with drier and warmer weather returning for later in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.