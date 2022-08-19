An incredible feat has taken place across the summits of Colorado's highest peaks, with a 36-year-old from Minnesota setting a stunning new record by scaling 58 14,000-foot mountains in just 14 days, 17 hours, and 33 minutes with no outside support.
A father of two from the humble city of Bloomington – elevation 827 feet – Dan Hobbs spent two years training on a 140-foot-tall local ski hill to build the strength and endurance needed for the perilous and taxing quest.
Self-described as "just a middle-aged Minnesota dad," Hobbs shaved close to two days off the previous self-supported fourteener record, which stood for more than 25 years.
"It was a wild adventure with lots of danger and suffering," said Hobbs of the endeavor.
Hobbs started with the remote and challenging Chicago Basin fourteeners on July 5, finishing with Longs Peak on July 19.
"I'd love to motivate more folks to go enjoy the mountains," said Hobbs, also sure to give thanks to famed Colorado mountaineer Andrew Hamilton for his mentorship. Hamilton holds the record for fastest supported climb of all of Colorado's fourteeners at nine days, 21 hours, and 51 minutes.
Dan Hobbs was originally born in Colorado Springs, but has lived nearly all of his life in the Midwest – both a flatlander and a Colorado native.
More than a year ago, he quit his day job in order to focus more attention on achieving his goal of breaking the self-supported fourteener speed record.
Growing up on a farm in Wisconsin, Hobbs didn't start climbing mountains until his mid-20s, with his real drive to summit Colorado's fourteeners being sparked in 2013 amid a bout with depression. During that time, he set a goal to reach the summit of every 14,000-foot peak around the state within a year, eventually climbing all of them in a 24-day period with only five summit experiences prior to that.
Hobbs says this first trip led to him finding value in himself, pulling him out of depression, while also lighting a fire to push for the record he would ultimately set.
"I’m a simple guy, who believes in being kind and doing good for others," wrote Hobbs days before setting off on his 2022 record-setting push.
Prior to leaving on his quest, Hobbs credited those close to him for making his attempt possible, writing "everyone in my family has sacrificed so much in helping me prepare for this journey. I am incredibly indebted to them for all of their help and support these past two years."
Less than three weeks later, Hobbs accomplished what he set out to do, carving his name into the Colorado record books and undoubtedly inspiring countless people far beyond the borders of the Centennial State.
See the verification of Hobbs' climb here.
Editor's Note: The 'self-supported' aspect of this climb meant that Hobbs drove every mile between peaks himself, supplied himself sustenance, and had no assistance along climbing routes. Obtaining supplies along the route was not pre-arranged (including via mail service) and he carried his own pack the entire way. In other words, he had no help from friends or strangers from start to finish, aside from being able to purchase food at stops found along the drive and words of digital encouragement.
(1) comment
Awesome! I would love to know his route/which he climbed in succession.. that is incredible!
