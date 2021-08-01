As monsoon moisture continues to pour rain throughout Colorado, one of the state's major routes remains closed Sunday after mudslide debris fell from a recent wildfire's burn scar days earlier.
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was shut down Thursday as a safety closure by transportation officials following a flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service.
Hours later, rainfall pushed mud, rocks, and other debris from the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar over the traffic lanes of I-70.
Colorado Department of Transportation crews hauled away 135 trucks full of the mudslide debris Saturday, officials said.
Crews will continue to work "aggressively" to clear debris and drain standing water from the road, CDOT officials said. The work depends on the weather forecast and the chance for future flash flooding that bring risks of more mudslides.
Motorists can use the following alternate routes:
Northern route: Interstate 70 to Colorado Highway 9 to U.S. Highway 40 and to Colorado Highway 13.
Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit Interstate70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling, the continue west on U.S. Highway 40 and south on CO-13 where they return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90). (Eastbound travelers detour using the route in reverse).
Click here to visit CDOT's Travel Center for updated road closures and conditions.
