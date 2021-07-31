A 13-year-old boy scout was lost after becoming separated from a group in Colorado, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The boy was hiking with the group Friday towards South Arapahoe Peak in Boulder County. The boy reportedly went off-trail during the descent to the Fourth of July trailhead parking lot, officials said.
The scout group was visiting from Blue Springs, Missouri and split into two groups during the hike. The members of one group thought the boy was with the other group that had returned to the parking lot, deputies said.
At about 1:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call from the boy scout who used his phone's "911 function" to report himself lost.
Boulder County deputies were able to map and hike to the 13-year-old’s location, which was just south of the Fourth of July Mine, and assist him back to the parking lot.
The boy, whose name was not made public, seemed to do the right thing and not move from the location where he became lost while deputies set out to find him.
Be sure to always stay on the trail, carry a map of the area, and facilitate communication between all members of the group when adventuring in the backcountry of Colorado.
Outdoor adventurers are always at risk of an emergency situation. In remote areas around Colorado, cell phone connection can be sparse, making it difficult to reach help when needed. Here are five ways to draw attention to yourself if caught in a dangerous situation in the outdoors.
Good job you did what you were trained for, stay put help will find you. More people should think and not panic when lost. Good job. Old Eagle Scout
Glad that he kept his wits about him, called and was found.
