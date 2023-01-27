Colorado's got a growing scene in terms of cuisine and the long list of local James Beard semifinalists are evidence of that.
While finalists for the prestigious collection of awards won't be announced until March 29 and winners won't be dubbed until June 5, getting the semifinalist nod is totally worth the recognition in itself.
Colorado is home to 13 2023 semifinalists across eight award categories. Find the full list of local people and places that were included below:
Outstanding Restaurateur:
- Kelly Whitaker, Id Est Hospitality Group (Basta, The Wolf's Tailor, and BRUTØ), Boulder, CO
Outstanding Chef:
- Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO
- Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien, Denver, CO
Emerging Chef:
- Bo Porytko, Misfit SnackBar, Denver, CO
Best New Restaurant:
- The Friar's Fork, Alamosa, CO
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:
- Ismael de Sousa, Reunion Bread Co, Denver, CO
Outstanding Hospitality:
- Pêche., Palisade, CO
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages:
- Sunday Vinyl, Denver, CO
Best Chefs (Mountain region including CO, ID, MT, UT, WY):
- Jose Avila, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Denver, CO
- Michael Diaz de Leon, BRUTØ, Denver, CO
- C. Barclay Dodge, Bosq, Aspen, CO
- Cindhura Reddy, Spuntino, Denver, CO
- Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton, Denver, CO
Congrats goes out to all semifinalists. And to travelers – if you're looking for a new spot to check out around the state, use this list to add some stops to your next road trip.
Read more about the James Beard awards and see all semifinalists around the nation here.
