Many Coloradans woke up to below-zero temperatures on Wednesday morning, in addition to a bit of snow (see totals here).
In Denver, temperatures hit -7 degrees Fahrenheit in the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 23, colder that a daily record low of -4 degrees that was measured in 1899 – 123 years ago. No one alive today was living when this record was set.
This follows a record-setting Tuesday in Denver, too. Yesterday, the highest temperature recorded was 8 degrees, which was lower than the lowest daily high ever recorded, 13 degrees in 1913. Pueblo also broke a similar record set in the same year, recording a daily high of 18 degrees, one degree colder than what was recorded on the same day in 1913.
Wind chill got even lower around Colorado, hitting -22 degrees in Colorado Springs and -10 degrees in Denver at 6 AM.
More temperature records are expected to fall today.
Temperatures this cold can be deadly. Bundle up and try to keep skin covered. Limit exposure and pack your vehicle with safety essentials that could save your life in the event of stranding.
