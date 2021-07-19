A historic Cheesman Park mansion in Denver will soon undergo renovations, modernizing the interior design and adding a cafe and garden to the 122-year-old property.
The Tears-McFarlane House is situated along Cheesman Park, in the heart of downtown Denver at 13th Avenue and North Williams Street.
The cafe will replace the aging Annex building, which dates back more than 40 years. Garden-side seating in the terrace will be offered for a beautiful and calm outdoor setting. Guests will also be able to sit in a glassed-in conservatory dining room for another relaxed atmosphere. Both spots overlook Cheesman Park.
Meal offerings will include breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The cafe menu is set to feature items such as the bacon breakfast sandwich, fried green tomato burger, and maple salmon salad, along with pastries and a variety of wines by the glass.
The mansion bar also serves a wide range of cocktails including a classic rum-based Mai Tai, an old-fashioned, and a lemon-zested gin martini.
The project team worked closely with the surrounding community on crafting the transformation for the beloved and historic mansion. Renovations will begin later this year,, with the project involving Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, City Streets Investors, and Semple Brown Architects and Designers.
“The plans for the Tears McFarlane Mansion are really the manifestation of the community’s vision for the property,” stated Joe Vostrejs, Founder and Principal of City Street Investors. “It continues our practice of placemaking, which starts with taking the time to fully engage all of the stakeholders to ensure we’re delivering a place that genuinely meets the needs and desires of the neighborhood.”
Renovations inside the historic mansion are set to begin later this summer and early fall. The cafe on the property is set to open in the autumn of 2022.
The Tears-McFarlane House was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1976. The 8,700 square-foot house was built for Daniel W. Tears in 1899. It was designed in Colonial Revival style by Varian and Sterner architects. The property acquired its second owner when it was purchased by Denver socialite Frederick McFarlane and renamed the Tears-McFarlane house in 1937. The home was then sold to investors in 1972 and later sold to Denver in 1977.
