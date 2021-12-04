Over the next few weeks in Colorado, look to the sky for your chance to see the most dramatic star show of the year.
Experts predict that the 2021 Geminid Meteor Shower will peak on December 13 and into the following morning. Though, it is likely that stray meteors will be seen in the days leading up to and following the peak.
The Geminid Meteor Shower is widely recognized as one of the most reliable showers annually, according to AccuWeather.com. In fact, at peak times there is a chance to see 120 meteors per hour, the website reports.
The yearly shower is caused by the passing of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, which has a 524-day orbit around the sun. Geminid meteors are simply debris shed from the asteroid.
"In addition to being the most active meteor shower of the year, some of the shooting stars glow in vibrant colors," AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada said in a report on the website earlier this year.
The best shot to see the shower will be at around 2 AM on December 14, experts say.
Find a dark place with limited light pollution for optimal viewing. Don't forget to tell someone where you will be, or bring along a friend if you intend on adventuring into natural spaces for the shower. Remember, its getting cold in Colorado so pack for the potential of dramatic weather changes.
