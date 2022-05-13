Late Thursday afternoon, Colorado Springs started to get really smoky, in part due to a wildfire that sparked near Cripple Creek, a historic mining town on the western side of Pikes Peak.
Dubbed the 'High Park' fire, the blaze has since scorched close to 400 acres of land, prompting 120 people to evacuate. As of an 11 PM report, there was no containment, with crews set to work the fire through the night.
The evacuation took place at the Lakemoor Subdivision. At last report, no structures had been destroyed.
Another day of wind and high fire danger is ahead.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.