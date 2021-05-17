A 12-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Littleton on Friday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash happened at about 6:37 p.m. at West Ken Caryl Avenue and West Chatfield Avenue.
Police say the child went against the walk signal when he was struck by a Nissan Xterra traveling east on Ken Caryl Avenue. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers.
The 12-year-old boy was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle sustained no injuries. Both the child and woman were from Littleton.
"Always take precautions to avoid tragedies like this," said Josh Lewis, a public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol. "Don't rely on anyone else to do the right thing. Keep yourself as safe as possible and others as well."
No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation as of midday Monday and no further details were immediately available.
