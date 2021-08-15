Two young hikers became lost along a trail in Colorado, prompting a 2-hour-long rescue mission late Saturday, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office got a report of the two lost hikers about 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Button Rock Reservoir, which is about seven miles west of Lyons.
A 12-year-old girl became separated from the group while hiking and was lost. The 16-year-old boy also became lost when he went looking for the girl on his own, officials said.
Lyons Fire Protection District and Boulder County Sheriff's Office teams responded to the call and joined a park ranger on scene to look for the two missing hikers.
Additional teams part of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Boulder Emergency Squad, and the Boulder Mounted Search and Rescue Group were requested.
All members of the teams were later cancelled after the Button Rock Range found the missing hikers. The hikers were not injured when found, authorities said.
After about two hours, the children were brought back to their families.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue teams involved in this mission.
Colorado's many search and rescue crews around the state often encounter high-risk scenarios, typically on a volunteer basis. To those interested in supporting the search and rescue effort, purchasing a CORSAR card is a great way to do it. This is not any sort of insurance card, but it does help increase the likelihood that a county is reimbursed for their search and rescue efforts, something crucial to making sure teams have the right equipment and training available.
Those interested in making a larger donation can find more information on the Colorado Search and Rescue Association website.
