According to the International UFO Report Index, unidentified flying object sightings have been reported in Colorado 12 times so far in 2023. Here's a breakdown of where those occurred, along with a brief description of each.
Remember, there are often perfectly reasonable explanations for these sightings, from weather balloons to military exercises, as was the case in a recent Colorado Springs sighting that was quickly debunked.
1/8/23: Fast moving lights reported above Northglenn, north of Denver, appearing for roughly 10 seconds.
1/11/23: A circular object was reported in the sky above Broomfield, appearing for several minutes.
1/27/23: A "very bright light" appeared motionless in the sky above Fort Collins for a couple seconds before moving downward at a rapid rate of speed.
2/9/23: A spherical object was spotted over the remote town of Creede, Colorado. The object moved across the scene for about 25 seconds before disappearing behind a cloud.
2/14/23: A witness reports seeing an object described as a "disco ball" appearing in the sky above Yampa, disappearing after about an hour. The object was changing colors.
2/16/23: A dark gray sphere appears above Lakewood for about five to 10 minutes.
2/20/23: Around midnight, a light was spotted moving erratically in the sky above Denver.
2/24/23: A bright light appeared in the sky above the Denver – Littleton area. It was present for 15 minutes, with the reporting individual claiming it was the second time they spotted the light.
2/25/23: Two bright lights were spotted near the western horizon in Grand Junction.
2/25/23: A triangle-shaped unidentified flying object was spotted above Thornton, appearing for about 10 to 15 seconds, surrounded by some sort of energy emission.
2/26/23: Two silver ovals appears for about 15 to 20 seconds above Lone Tree.
3/1/23: Multiple abnormal lights were spotted above Greeley, appearing for about an hour and a half.
Find additional reports on the National UFO Reporting Center website.
(1) comment
Now why in the world would any intelligent life form want to land and mingle with the species on this planet?
