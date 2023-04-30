Twelve puppies arrived in Colorado on Sunday morning, after being impacted by a destructive tornado in Oklahoma last week, according to a recent Facebook post from the Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden.
"Foster-based rescue and long-time transfer partner, Saving Pets At Risk (SPAR), suffered damage to their holding kennels and many of their foster families lost their homes," the post said.
Foothills Animal Shelter agreed to take in several dogs to help the shelter that were affected by the storm.
Anyone that would like to support the Oklahoma puppies that are in the Foothills Animal Shelter's care can make a donation, here.
