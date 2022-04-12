This zoomed image of the NWS forecast map shows the high-end prediction through the I-70 corridor, with the darkest orange showing up to 18 inches and the darker yellow showing up to 12 inches. See the full version, with a key, below. Map Credit: Nation...

This zoomed image of the NWS forecast map shows the high-end prediction through the I-70 corridor, with the darkest orange showing up to 18 inches and the darker yellow showing up to 12 inches. See the full version, with a key, below. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Tuesday has brought strong winds and more snow to Colorado, with the National Weather Service predicting that parts of the state will get at least a foot of snow by Wednesday morning.

If the 'most likely' snowfall scenario occurs, up to 12 inches of snow falls in parts of the central, southwest, and northern mountain regions. If the high-end scenario occurs, this maximum accumulation rises to 18 inches, with a much larger area getting up to a foot. This would include the I-70 corridor through the central mountains, sure to cause travel issues.

In both scenarios, the Front Range gets little to no snow.

See both snow accumulation scenarios below, starting with the most likely scenario:

The most likely scenario. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The high-end scenario. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Find additional forecast updates on the National Weather Service website.

