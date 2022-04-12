Tuesday has brought strong winds and more snow to Colorado, with the National Weather Service predicting that parts of the state will get at least a foot of snow by Wednesday morning.
If the 'most likely' snowfall scenario occurs, up to 12 inches of snow falls in parts of the central, southwest, and northern mountain regions. If the high-end scenario occurs, this maximum accumulation rises to 18 inches, with a much larger area getting up to a foot. This would include the I-70 corridor through the central mountains, sure to cause travel issues.
In both scenarios, the Front Range gets little to no snow.
See both snow accumulation scenarios below, starting with the most likely scenario:
Find additional forecast updates on the National Weather Service website.
