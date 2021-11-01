According to the National Weather Service, up to a foot of snow is likely in some parts of Colorado, with high-end forecasts showing a chance for even more.
Prediction mapping from the service shows that up to a foot is likely in the mountains north of Steamboat, in mountain surrounding Vail, and along the northern Front Range peaks.
See a breakdown of where snow is expected to fall below and keep scrolling for the high end prediction.
As seen on the high-end prediction map below, more widespread snowfall could occur. If this happens, much more snow is expected in the mountains north of Glenwood Springs. Small pockets of dark orange on the map also indicate that more than 12 inches of snow could fall along the highest peaks of the northern Front Range.
A 'winter weather advisory' has been issued, in effect until 9 AM on Wednesday. It cautions about snow accumulation in the range of 5 to 12 inches with high amounts possible "along and north of a line from Rabbit Ears pass to Rocky Mountain National Park." This advisory is subject to change. See updates and specifics on location here.
Travel could be impacted in areas of heavy snowfall, with slushy roads already causing concern on US-36, north of Boulder.
Find official alerts from the National Weather Service here.
