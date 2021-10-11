According to the National Weather Service, a good amount of snow will be landing in Colorado as a cold front moves through the state over the next couple days.
Mapping provided by the service shows 12 inches of snow expected in parts of southern and northern Colorado, with accumulation of about six inches likely in the central mountain region.
The map found directly below shows what the service is saying is the most likely outcome of the storm, expected to stretch from Tuesday to Wednesday. The map shows pockets of 12 inches expected in some high mountain areas, with a limited number of points where 12 to 18 inches could be possible.
Though less likely, the service also provides a look at what could happen if the high-end amount of snow lands. This shows a wider range of spots getting snowfall, which also includes the Front Range metro area. It also shows much more snow in the Silverton area and San Juans, as well as more snow by Steamboat Springs.
According to the OpenSnow report, Buffalo Pass (near Steamboat) is expected to get 17 inches of snow over the next five days. Cameron Pass is expected to get 16 inches and Steamboat is expected to get 15. See the full OpenSnow report here.
A winter storm warning has been issued for the eastern San Juan Mountains above 10,000 feet and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the La Garita Mountains above 10,000 feet. According to the National Weather Service, these areas will also see very strong, potentially damaging winds, in additional to snow.
Those headed to the mountains should be aware that snow may impact travel plans from Tuesday to Wednesday. While snow is less likely on the Front Range, those in this region of the state should also be prepared for wintery weather.
Find updates on weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
