Another day of snow is expected in most of Colorado's mountain region, with up to a foot of snow likely to fall in some local areas.
The map below shows the most-likely snowfall scenario through Sunday morning.
Those in the mountains should proceed with caution, anticipating potential travel delays and backcountry hazards.
Follow the National Weather Service website for weather information, CDOT for travel information, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center for avalanche risk information.
