Strong winds and snow should start to develop in Colorado's mountain region on Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. With the approaching storm set to stretch into Tuesday evening, travel conditions are expected to be poor at times due to high winds blowing snow and limiting visibility.
Winds are expected to reach up to 80 miles per hour in northeast and north-central Colorado, as up to five inches falls in the mountains. Some select regions may see deeper totals, including the mountains along the Continental Divide, west of Boulder, where up to 12 inches may fall. The mountains east of Steamboat Springs may also get up to a foot.
See expected snow totals below:
In a high-end snowfall scenario, which has roughly a 10 percent chance of happening, up to 18 inches of snow falls in areas already expected to get higher totals.
In both the most likely and high-end scenarios, Denver, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo are all missed.
Statewide, conditions are expected to be cooler and windy through Wednesday. Thursday will likely bring calmer weather, with a warm weekend ahead.
Find additional forecast and weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
