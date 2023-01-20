Part of Colorado that's behind on snowpack this season (and experiencing drought) is about to get hit with significant snow, with 'winter storm warnings' already posted by the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS, a large portion of southeast Colorado should expect up to 12 inches of snow (with even more in isolated localities). The 'winter storm warning' posted in the area also cautions about strong winds up to 35 miles per hour, with this weather currently projected to land between Friday afternoon and Saturday evening. Blowing snow will likely result in reduced visibility and dangerous travel conditions during this time.
See a breakdown of the snow forecast below:
The Arkansas River Basin, which encompasses southeast Colorado, is currently the only part of the state lagging behind the to-date snowpack norm. It's at 85 percent of the 30-year median, with the entire state at 133 percent, as of January 20. This region is also where the highest level of drought is present, along with the rest of the Eastern Plains.
