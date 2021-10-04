Photo Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

October spookiness has struck in Douglas County, Colorado, where authorities report finding a 12-foot-tall headless statue in the middle of the road at about 2 AM on October 2.

Photos shared of the statue online make it seem as if the statue was some sort of Halloween decoration – a skeleton with a pumpkin for a head. The discovery occurred at Hilltop Road and Flintwood Road, which is northeast of Castle Rock and on the edge of Colorado's Front Range region.

With a little investigation, it seems as if the statue is a $349 decorative product sold by Home Depot.

Aside from dangerously shocking drivers on dark, late night drives, the statue could have also been a collision risk.

Authorities have asked anyone that may know information about the case to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

