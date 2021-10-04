October spookiness has struck in Douglas County, Colorado, where authorities report finding a 12-foot-tall headless statue in the middle of the road at about 2 AM on October 2.
Photos shared of the statue online make it seem as if the statue was some sort of Halloween decoration – a skeleton with a pumpkin for a head. The discovery occurred at Hilltop Road and Flintwood Road, which is northeast of Castle Rock and on the edge of Colorado's Front Range region.
With a little investigation, it seems as if the statue is a $349 decorative product sold by Home Depot.
Aside from dangerously shocking drivers on dark, late night drives, the statue could have also been a collision risk.
Authorities have asked anyone that may know information about the case to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
