Rangers from the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District reported a total of 513 violations in White River National Forest last year alone, with illegal fires and human waste among the most frequently reported issues, according to the 2021 Wilderness Report.
"While Wilderness rangering is physically demanding, perhaps the most taxing part of the job can be cleaning up the aftermath of these incidents in the Wilderness. Challenging education and enforcement interactions occur from these incidents. The main goal of ranger enforcement contacts is to educate the visitor, hopefully inspiring stewardship in that person going forward," the report said.
In 2021, rangers found 111 illegal fire rings, reported cleaning improperly disposed human waste 159 times, and picked up 154 pounds of garbage from wilderness areas in the district.
According to the report, a shocking 108.3 pounds of trash was removed by rangers in Maroon Bells-Snowmass in 2021. By comparison, Hunter Fryingpan was the area with the second most trash collected at 35.63 pounds.
"Part of the variation is due to personnel allocation. Part is due to differing regulations across Wilderness areas, and thus differing numbers of violations. A lot of the variation is due to differing levels of visitation. The Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness leads in visitation, incidents and in trash packed out," the report read.
"Garbage found in the Wilderness comes in many forms, including this toilet [pictured at top of article] found in West Snowmass."
Though 513 incidents may sound high, the number is significantly less than the 913 reported in 2020, according to the report.
"The average from 2011-2021 is 823 incidents per year. The highest-ever number of incidents was documented in 2015 with 1,569 incidents. The lowest year was 2012 with 461 incidents," it said.
Violations like off-leash dogs and improper food storage also contribute to the number of total incidents.
Not only is littering against the law in Colorado, but it's against the principles of Leave No Trace, which help to protect the state's natural spaces for future visitors.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Ah yes! Let's start the steady stream of articles to desensitize us to yet another permit and reservation system.
It's a shame Outthere champions restricting the use of public land by consistently running stories that paint free use in a negative light.
Good point!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.