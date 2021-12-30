According to the National Weather Service, a wind gust of 110 miles per hour was recorded at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 72, which is located south of Boulder and near Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. The gust occurred on Thursday around noon.
"Before we blow away to Kansas, we just wanted to say it's been a real pleasure servicing NE Colorado," joked the Boulder branch of the NWS.
Highway 93 has been closed due to high winds and crashes between Colorado 170 and Golden. Closures are also present on Highway 36 between Boulder and Lyons.
Strong winds are expected to be present along the norther Front Range region and beyond into the evening on Thursday.
A map of the wind forecast can be seen below:
Confidence increasing in very strong winds across much of Larimer, Boulder counties from now thru this PM.— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021
Gusts may be sporadic and localized, but potential is there for gusts 75-90 mph for wind-prone areas (esp. foothills). Glen Haven recently reported a gust to 85 mph! #COwx pic.twitter.com/aJTYZtqNcX
See all official traffic updates on the Colorado Department of Transportation Twitter page, as these closures are subject to rapid change.
