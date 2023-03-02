While most Coloradans opt for the standard license plate with white mountains and green sky, more than 50 other plate options exist.
Here's a look at 7 plates that are rarely seen, but pretty cool:
1. The 'Support Pollinators' plate:
This one requires a donation to the People and Pollinators Action Network. Find out more information here.
2. The 'Mesa Verde National Park' plate:
This one requires a donation to the Mesa Verde Foundation. Find out more information here.
3. The 'Support the 10th Mountain Division' plate:
This commemorative plate recognizes those of the 10th Mountain Division that fought in the Italian Campaign of 1945. A donation of $45 to the 10th Mountain Division Foundation is the requirement for this one.
4. The 'Raptor' plate:
This one requires membership dues paid to the Raptor Education Foundation.
5. The 'Aviation' plate:
There are no special requirements to qualify to get this plate.
6. The 'Pikes Peak Hill Climb' plate:
There are no special requirements to qualify to get this plate.
7. The 'Pueblo Chile' plate:
There are no special requirements to qualify to get this plate.
8. The 'Greyhound Lovers' plate
There are no special requirements to qualify to get this plate.
9. The 'Electric Vehicle' plate
People must have a plug-in electric vehicle for this one.
10. The 'Pioneer' plate
There are no special requirements for this plate.
11. The 'Ski Country USA' plate:
Alright – you've probably seen this one before, but it's too cool not to include. No special requirements to get this one.
Interested in creating a specialty plate for your non-profit organization. According to the DMV, "requirements include, but may not be limited to, petitions of 3,000 Colorado registered vehicle owners, proof of nonprofit tax exempt status, design prepayments and others that the Department will discuss with you prior to providing the application."
Find more information about special license plates and see dozens more here.
(2) comments
Very interesting article, Spencer! Thanks!
Wonder if 14'ers dot com might want to have their own plate?
This. I'd be in line for one!
