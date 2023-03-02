Images: Colorado DMV

Images: Colorado DMV

While most Coloradans opt for the standard license plate with white mountains and green sky, more than 50 other plate options exist.

Here's a look at 7 plates that are rarely seen, but pretty cool:

1. The 'Support Pollinators' plate:

Image: Colorado DMV.

Image: Colorado DMV.

This one requires a donation to the People and Pollinators Action Network. Find out more information here.

2. The 'Mesa Verde National Park' plate:

Image: Colorado DMV.

Image: Colorado DMV.

This one requires a donation to the Mesa Verde Foundation. Find out more information here.

3. The 'Support the 10th Mountain Division' plate:

Image: Colorado DMV.

Image: Colorado DMV.

This commemorative plate recognizes those of the 10th Mountain Division that fought in the Italian Campaign of 1945. A donation of $45 to the 10th Mountain Division Foundation is the requirement for this one.

4. The 'Raptor' plate:

Image: Colorado DMV.

Image: Colorado DMV.

This one requires membership dues paid to the Raptor Education Foundation.

5. The 'Aviation' plate:

Image: Colorado DMV.

Image: Colorado DMV.

There are no special requirements to qualify to get this plate.

6. The 'Pikes Peak Hill Climb' plate:

Image: Colorado DMV.

Image: Colorado DMV.

There are no special requirements to qualify to get this plate.

7. The 'Pueblo Chile' plate:

Image: Colorado DMV.

Image: Colorado DMV.

There are no special requirements to qualify to get this plate.

8. The 'Greyhound Lovers' plate

Images: Colorado DMV

Images: Colorado DMV

There are no special requirements to qualify to get this plate.

9. The 'Electric Vehicle' plate

Images: Colorado DMV

Images: Colorado DMV

People must have a plug-in electric vehicle for this one.

10. The 'Pioneer' plate

Images: Colorado DMV

Images: Colorado DMV

There are no special requirements for this plate.

11. The 'Ski Country USA' plate:

Images: Colorado DMV

Images: Colorado DMV

Alright – you've probably seen this one before, but it's too cool not to include. No special requirements to get this one.

Interested in creating a specialty plate for your non-profit organization. According to the DMV, "requirements include, but may not be limited to, petitions of 3,000 Colorado registered vehicle owners, proof of nonprofit tax exempt status, design prepayments and others that the Department will discuss with you prior to providing the application."

Find more information about special license plates and see dozens more here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(2) comments

Sojourner
Sojourner

Very interesting article, Spencer! Thanks!

Wonder if 14'ers dot com might want to have their own plate?

Report Add Reply
Ralphie
Ralphie

This. I'd be in line for one!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.