There have been 11 people involved in avalanches in Colorado since March 3, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
"Through a combination of good partner-rescue skills and a lot of luck, thankfully nobody was killed. Unfortunately, this streak of close calls and everyone going home at the end of the day cannot last. Backcountry users need to stop getting caught in avalanches. It’s up to you and your group to stop that. It’s a weekend of nice weather and a dangerous snowpack. A deadly combination," the center said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
In total there have been 97 slides, 31 of which were categorized as having a level two destructive force. A level two suggests a powerful enough force to bury, injure, or kill a human.
"Throughout the state, the most dangerous slopes are northerly and east-facing slopes. This is where thick slabs from our late February and March storms sit over a very weak layer of snow, just waiting for a trigger. There are also wet avalanche issues today and newly formed slabs from wind-drifted snow," CAIC said.
Those entering Colorado's backcountry this winter should have knowledge of avalanche risk mitigation. Bring avalanche safety gear when in avalanche terrain every time (with proper training) and always be aware of the risk before heading out. Visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website for more information and follow them on Instagram and other social media for regular updates (Friends of CAIC is also a helpful follow).
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Avalanche starters practice a dangerous form of environmental vandalism and must be severely punished for crimes against nature and rescuers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.