A winning Colorado Lotto ticket worth $11,555,105 million dollars was sold at a King Soopers at 19711 Smoky Hill Road in Centennial, and the winner has still not claimed their prize, according to officials from the Colorado Lottery.
The winning numbers, 10-15-24-29-35-40, were called on Wednesday night. If claimed the prize would have a cash value $5,777,552.
According to Colorado Lottery policy, the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.
