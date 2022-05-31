Treasure hunters and adventurous souls, now is your time to shine.
Denver-based TINCUP Whisky has been hosting a treasure hunt over the last few weeks and their latest round of clues are about to send searchers to the trails in Colorado.
The company has partnered with three different 'hiders,' placing three golden shot glasses on various trails around the country for hikers to find. After the cup is hidden, clues are periodically released until the cup is found, representing a $10,000 cash prize to be delivered to the finder.
The first cup was found in Texas and the second cup was found in California, with the latest clues pointing to Colorado as the location of the third and final hidden cup.
As far as the Colorado cup goes, it was hidden by athlete Caite Zeliff, a skier dubbed the 'Inaugural Queen of Corbet's' in 2018. A short clip of Zeliff posted on social media shows her getting the cup in a hotel room, along with directions for hiding it. While clues about the specific trail where the cup is headed, or even the town she is in, are not revealed, a few details were released.
According to the post, directions for hiding the cup were to put it somewhere that's:
1. Not buried
2. Off the beaten path
3. Nowhere dangerous
4. Outside
5. Found after an adventure worth toasting
Additional clues that will help treasure seekers track down the cup will be released over the next two weeks and can be found on TINCUP Whisky social media pages and by signing up for updates on the search.
Participation is at one's own risk, with other rules found here.
Happy hunting!
